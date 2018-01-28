LARIMER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ SCHEDULE – Jan. 29 – Feb. 2

Monday, January 29, 2018

1:30pm – 2:30pm Community Development work session with Terry Gilbert, Community Development Director

1. Director Updates

2. Look ahead to 2018 Building Code Review Process

3. Wildfire Hazard Area Fees

4. Vacation Home/ Large Vacation Home Permits

5. Comp Plan Fees: Follow-up

10:00am – 11:00am Work session – Executive Session with Natural Resources/Open Lands regarding potential litigation C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b)

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

9:00am – 11:00am Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC). Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable†in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings.

Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

1:30pm – 2:30pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

2:30pm – 4:30pm Strategic Goal Celebration & Wrap up of 2017, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

1:00pm – 4:00pm Site Visit with Community Development to Stroh Pit & surrounding neighborhoods

Thursday, February 1, 2018

7:30am – 9:00am Commissioner Gaiter will meet with northern area residents, at the T-Bar Inn, 3803 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington. Guest will be Carolyn Reed, Board of Education Director for Poudre School District, who will share developments on the new high school proposed for Wellington.

2:00pm – 1:30pm Commissioner Gaiter will attend Statewide Internet Portal Authority Board Meeting, 1300 Broadway, Room 1F, Denver

1:00pm – 4:20pm Commissioner Johnson may attend the Larimer County Tour with the Colorado Department of Human Services

5:30pm – 8:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend North Front Range Transportation Metropolitan Planning Organization Council Meeting, Weld County Administration Building, Event Center Room, 1150 O Street, Greeley

Friday, February 2, 2018

8:00am – 3:00pm Commissioner Johnson will attend State Board of Human Services Meeting, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

9:30am – 11:00am Commissioner Donnelly will attend the 1st Quarter Estes Park Destination Marketing Meeting, Estes Park Town Hall, Room 150, 170 MacGregor Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517

Highlighted meetings are of greater public interest.

Policy Decision will be made at this meeting.

Indicates televised meeting on Comcast Fort Collins Cable Channel 14, U.S. Cable Channel 16, and Loveland Cable Channel 16.

Meeting will be broadcast on the internet at the address:

larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings

Larimer County will make reasonable accommodations and will make special communication arrangement for persons with disabilities. Please call 498-7010 for assistance.

Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room of the Larimer County Courthouse, 200 West Oak, Fort Collins, Colorado. Agenda is subject to change.

The Larimer County Virtual Courthouse is available on the web at larimer.org

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF January 29 – February 2, 2018

No meetings scheduled this week