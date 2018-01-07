LARIMER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ SCHEDULE January 8 – January 12, 2018

Monday, January 8, 2018 1:30pm – 2:30pm Community Development Work session with Terry Gilbert, Community Development Director regarding Director Updates and with Todd Blomstrom, Public Works Division Director regarding the Ranch Master Plan

3:00pm – 6:00pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

ITEM TABLED TO JANUARY 22, 2018 *McCreary Appeal

ITEM TABLED TO FEBRUARY 8, 2018 * Wilderness Ranches Lot 5 Road EV

PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEMS: *Will not be discussed unless requested by Commissioners or members of the audience.

*1. CRYSTAL LAKES 2nd LOTS 1 – 3 AMENDED PLAT, FILE #17-LAND3711; Request: Amended Plat of Lots 1, 2 & 3 Crystal Lakes 2nd Filing to add a portion of Lot 2 to Lots 1 & 3. Lot 2 will be eliminated, and Lots 1 and 3 will be gaining acreage from Lot 2. The new Lot 1 is proposed to be 16.58 acres, and the proposed new Lot 2 (currently Lot 3) will become 13.48 acres.; Location: Situated south of N County Road 73C; located at 6592 N County Road 73C & 6750 N County Road 73C.

*2. NEDRAH ACRES 3RD FILING LOT 41 AMENDED PLAT, FILE #17-LAND3712; Request: Amended Plat to add 14.5 feet of the Tract A greenbelt strip to Lot 41 of Nedrah Acres 3rd filing and to dedicate an ELCO easement.; Location: Situated east of Lindenmeier Road and west of Turnberry Road; located at 1732 Nedrah Drive.

*3. EAST MULBERRY PROPERTIES LLC EXEMPTION APPEAL, FILE #17-GNRL0438; Request: A request to be exempt from the Subdivision regulations. If approved, one new lot will be created by Findings & Resolution and without the benefit of subdivision approval.; Location: Northwest corner of Greenfields Road and Highway 14

*4. SIGNET PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT LOT 6 EASEMENT VACATION FILE #17-LAND3709; Request: A request to vacate the 15-foot utility easement in the southeast corner of Lot 6 of the Signet PUD.; Location: 7508 Paul Place, Johnstown

*5. GRAVES APPEAL #17-GNRL0437; Request: Appeal to Section 4.1.5.A.1 of the Larimer County Land Use Code to not require Special Review approval for the establishment of Agricultural Labor Housing on the subject property; Location: 4009 N. County Road 27E, Bellvue; located southwest of the intersection of N. County Road 27E and County Road 54E

CODE COMPLIANCE PUBLIC MEETING ITEM: 6. BELLA LIEN HEARING #13-CC0055; Violation: Costs and expenses to demolish the single-family residence that was damaged in the 2013 Flood. These costs and expenses we’re not paid by the property owner as requested. Pursuant to the Abatement Code, unpaid costs incurred to demolish the residence shall be assessed as a lien against the property.; Location: 10867 County Road 43, Drake CO ADJOURN

4:00pm – 6:00pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend Loveland Downtown Development Authority Meeting, 350 N. Cleveland, Loveland (if time allows)

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

9:00am – 11:00am Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC). Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings.

Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

1:00pm – 3:00pm Commissioner Johnson will attend the Colorado Children’s Campaign Conversation, 262 E Mountain Ave, 3rd Floor Conference Room, Fort Collins

1:30pm – 2:30pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

6:00pm – 9:00pm Commissioner Johnson may attend the Environmental and Science Advisory Board – Lake Estes Conference Room, 3rd Floor

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

7:45am – 9:30am Commissioner Johnson may attend the Workforce Development Board, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

10:00am – 11:00am Commissioner Gaiter will participate in interviews for the Red Feather Lakes Planning Advisory Committee, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

9:00am – 10:30am Commissioner Donnelly will visit with citizens at the Estes Park Senior Center, Room 102, 220 4th Street, Estes Park. Guests are Laurie Stolen, Larimer County’s Behavioral Health Project Director, and Lorenda Volker, Assistant County Manager who will be giving updates on Mental Health Matters.

12:00pm – 1:30pm Commissioner Johnson may attend the Human Services Senior Leadership Team meeting, 378 Walnut St, Fort Collins (The Emporium Kitchen at the Elizabeth Hotel)

12:30pm – 3:00pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the Agricultural Advisory Board Meeting, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins

5:30pm – 9:00pm Joint work session with Planning Commission, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

Thursday, January 11, 2018

8:00am – 5:00pm Commissioner Gaiter will participate in the Extension Director Interviews

8:15am – 9:15am Commissioner Johnson will participate in Local Government and Economic Development Day, 222 LaPorte Avenue, Colorado River Community Room, Fort Collins

11:30am – 1:00pm Commissioner Johnson will attend Larimer County Interagency Oversite Group Meeting, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

1:30pm – 3:30pm Commissioner Johnson will attend the Office on Aging Advisory Council, Human Services, 2573 Midpoint, Fort Collins

Friday, January 12, 2018

8:00am – 5:00pm Commissioners may attend portions of the Extension Director Interviews, various rooms within the Courthouse Offices Building

9:00am – 11:00am Commissioner Donnelly will attend the Colorado Natural Gas Coalition Meeting, Lake Estes Conference Room, 3rd Floor

