Larimer County Commissioner’s Schedule Nov. 13

Monday, November 13, 2017 10:00am – 12:00pm Work session as the Board of Social Services

12:00pm – 1:30pm Staff Appreciation Luncheon, location to be determined

1:30pm – 2:30pm Community Development Work session with Terry Gilbert, Community Development Director regarding 1. Director Updates 2. Mexican Inn Updates

3:00pm -6:00 pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

ITEM TABLED FROM NOVEMBER 6, 2017 1. HIAWATHA HEIGHTS LOTS 9, 10 & 11 BLOCK 27 AMENDED PLAT AND BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT, FILE #17-LAND3685 Request: Amended Plat to adjust the boundary between the plated lots 9, 10, 11 and an un-subdivided parcel to place the existing structures on the correct lot/parcel. This proposal vacates the historic ROW of Grand Dr. and relocates the easement to its actual location. Location: 320 and 302 Grand Dr. and 930 CR67J Red Feather Lakes Village. PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEMS: *Will not be discussed unless requested by Commissioners or members of the audience.

2. WALKER SUBDIVISION LOTS 1 AND 2 AMENDED PLAT, FILE #17-LAND3686 Request: Amended Plat of Lots 1 & 2 of the Walker Subdivision to add the hanger building (1.2 acres) currently on Lot 2 onto Lot 1. Rezoning (file number 17-ZONE2254) of the hanger building from FA-1 Farming to I-Industrial is running concurrently with this application. Location: Situated at the south west corner of Harmony (County Road 38) and County Road 3.ADJOURN

4:00pm – 6:00pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend Loveland Downtown Development Authority Meeting, 350 N. Cleveland, Loveland (if time allows)

5:30pm – 8:30pm Commissioner Johnson will attend the Larimer County Fair and Rodeo Year End Celebration, Budweiser Events Center, The Ranch Bar and Grill Restaurant, 4th Floor, Loveland

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 9:00am – 11:00pm Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC). Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings. Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

11:00am – 11:45am Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

12:50am – 1:20pm Commissioner Johnson will attend a meeting with Senator Lundberg, Joint Budget Committee Office, Legislative Services Building, 200 E 14th Ave, 3rd Floor, Denver

3:00pm – 5:00pm Commissioners Donnelly and Johnson will attend the Colorado Front Range Trail Grand Opening – Loveland to Fort Collins Connection; intersection of Carpenter Road and Golden Prairie Court, Fort Collins

6:00pm – 9:00pm Commissioner Johnson will attend Environmental and Science Advisory Board Meeting, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 8:00am – 9:30am Commissioner Donnelly will visit with citizens at Fireside Café, Group Publishing, 1515 Cascade Avenue, Loveland. Guest is Budget Director Josh Fudge who will present the proposed 2018 Budget.

10:00am – 5:00pm Commissioner Gaiter will attend State Board of Health Meeting, Department of Health & Environment, 4300 Cherry Creek Drive, South, Denver

5:15pm – 7:30pm Commissioner Johnson will attend the Technical Session on Air Quality, Ozone, and Oil and Gas, 222 Laporte Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado River Room, 1st Floor

6:00pm – 7:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will visit with citizens at Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, 623 Denver Avenue, Loveland. Guest is County Manager Linda Hoffmann who will present the proposed 2018 Budget.

Thursday, November 16, 2017 7:30am – 9:00am Commissioner Gaiter will visit with citizens at Dazbog Coffee, 401 Mason Court, Fort Collins. Guest is Budget Director Josh Fudge who will present the proposed 2018 Budget.

7:30m – 8:30 am Commissioner Donnelly will attend Metropolitan Planning Organization Finance Committee Meeting, Egg & I, 1205 Main Street, Windsor

9:00am – 11:00am Commissioner Donnelly will attend the Colorado Natural Gas Coalition Meeting, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

12:00pm – 1:30pm Commissioner Gaiter, District I – Red Feather Lakes Citizen Meeting Red Feather Lakes Community Library, 71 Fire House Ln, Red Feather Lakes

6:00pm – 8:00pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend the National Forest Recreational Sport Shooting Open House, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

7:00pm – 9:00pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the Board of Health meeting, Larimer County Health Department, 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins

Friday, November 17, 2017 Open Schedule

Highlighted meetings are of greater public interest. Policy Decision will be made at this meeting. Indicates televised meeting on Comcast Fort Collins Cable Channel 14, U.S. Cable Channel 16, and Loveland Cable Channel 16.

Meeting will be broadcast on the internet at the address: https://www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings Larimer County will make reasonable accommodations and will make special communication arrangement for persons with disabilities. Please call 498-7010 for assistance. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room of the Larimer County Courthouse, 200 West Oak, Fort Collins, Colorado. Agenda is subject to change.The Larimer County Virtual Courthouse is available on the web at www.larimer.org

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF November 13-17, 2017

November 14 6:00pm Environmental & Science Advisory Board – Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

6:00pm Land Stewardship Advisory Board – Jewell Lake Conference Room, 4th Floor

November 15 3:00pm Planning Commission Site Visit

5:00pm Planning Commission Dinner

6:30pm Planning Commission – Hearing Room, 1st Floor

November 16 8:30am Flood Review Board – Emerald Lake Conference Room, 3rd Floor

12:00pm Juvenile Community Review Board – Human Services, 2555 Midpoint, Fort Collins

7:00pm Board of Health – Health Department, 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins

Extension Services Committee meetings will be posted on the bulletin board by the public entrance to the Extension Office at 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins, Colorado; or contact the Extension Office at 498-6000 for further information.