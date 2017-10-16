LARIMER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ SCHEDULE October 16 thru 20, 2017

Monday, October 16, 2017 1:30pm – 2:30pm Community Development Work session with Terry Gilbert, Community Development Director 1. Estes Valley Dev. Code amendment discussion with Randy Hunt. Director Updates 3:00pm – 6:00pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ITEM TABLED TO NOVEMBER 20, 2017

ITEMS TABLED FROM SEPTEMBER 18, 2017

*1. FERGUSON ONE TOWNHOME SUBDIVISION Request: The application proposes to townhome plat a 0.5-acre area into two townhome lots and one outlot. The subject area is located in the unincorporated Estes Valley. Access to the property is from Maryís Lake Road. The subject area is zoned A-1 Accommodations (15,000 SF minimum per parent lot) Location: 1551 Maryís Lake Road

*2. FERGUSON TWO TOWNHOME SUBDIVISION Request: The application proposes to townhome plot a 0.5-acre area into two townhome lots and one outlot. The subject area is located in the unincorporated Estes Valley. Access to the property is from Mary’s Lake Road. The subject area is zoned A-1 Accommodations (15,000 SF minimum per parent lot) Location: 1573 Maryís Lake Road

PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEM: *Will not be discussed unless requested by Commissioners or members of the audience.

*3. FLOOR AREA RATION & EMPLOYEE HOUSING DENSITY CALCULATION ESTES VALLEY DEVELOPMENT CODE AMENDMENT Request: The objective of this proposed code amendment is to revise the EVDC to do the following: a) Remove all reference to Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in the EVDC. b) Remove redundant regulations on dimensional standards in all zone districts. c) Remove maximum Floor Area Ratio from Employee Housing Density Calculation. d) Establish an alternative Employee Housing Density Calculation Location: Estes Valley

DISCUSSION ITEM:

4. MARTIN CONSERVATION DEVELOPMENT LOT 2 AMENDED CONDITION FILE #17-LAND3677 Request: Amended Plot of Lot 2 to change the condition of approval to allow for an alarm system rather than a residential sprinkler system. Location: 3110 Martin’s Cove East of CR 9 and North of CR70

4:00pm – 5:00pm Commissioner Gaiter and Commissioner Johnson will attend the City/County/Poudre School District Liaison Meeting, Poudre School District, Superintendent’s Office, 2407 LaPorte Ave, Fort Collins

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 9:00am – 12:00pm Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC). Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings. Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney 12:00pm – 1:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend the Community Corrections Advisory Board, Hearing Room, 1st Floor 1:30pm – 3:00pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor 6:00pm – 8:00pm Larimer County 101 Reunion, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 7:00am – 10:30am Commissioner Gaiter will attend the Legislative Breakfast Town Hall, Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 East Willow Street, Fort Collins 8:00am – 9:30am Commissioner Donnelly will visit with citizens at Fireside Cafe @ Group Publishing, 1515 Cascade Avenue, Loveland. Guest Ben Barnhart, Larimer Humane Society Director of Development & Community Relations, will share information about the organization’s mission and new facility.

11:00am – 1:00pm County Manager Performance Evaluation for County Manager 1:30pm – 2:30pm Work session with Loveland Fire Authority regarding an Impact Fee Proposal 2:30pm – 4:00pm Work session regarding the Proposed 2018 Budget

6:00pm – 7:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will visit with citizens at Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, 623 Denver Avenue, Loveland. Guest Ben Barnhart, Larimer Humane Society Director of Development & Community Relations, will share information about the organization’s mission and new facility.

Thursday, October 19, 2017 10:00am – 5:00pm Commissioner Gaiter will attend State Board of Health Meeting, Department of Health & Environment, 4300 Cherry Creek Drive., South, Denver 11:30am – 1:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will present and Commissioner Johnson will attend the Group Publishing Annual Charitable Giving Awards Presentation Luncheon, Fort Collins Hilton, 425 West Prospect Road, Fort Collins3:00pm – 7:00pm Commissioner Donnelly will participate in the Estes Marketing District Interviews, 170 MacGregor Ave, Estes Park

Friday, October 20, 201710:30am – 12:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend Northern Colorado Regional Tourism Authority (NCRTA) Board Meeting, Windsor Community Rec Center, 250 11th Street, Windsor

Highlighted meetings are of greater public interest.Policy Decision will be made at this meeting. Indicates televised meeting on Comcast Fort Collins Cable Channel 14, U.S. Cable Channel 16, and Loveland Cable Channel 16. Meeting will be broadcast on the internet at the address:https://www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings Larimer County will make reasonable accommodations and will make special communication arrangement for persons with disabilities. Please call 498-7010 for assistance.Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room of the Larimer County Courthouse, 200 West Oak, Fort Collins, Colorado. Agenda is subject to change.The Larimer County website is available on the web at www.larimer.org

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 16-20, 2017

October 17 12:00pm Community Corrections Advisory Board – Hearing Room, 1st Floor 1:30pm Estes Valley Planning Commission – Estes Park Town Hall Board Room, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park October 18 1:30pm Planning Commission Field Trip 5:00pm Planning Commission Dinner, Pueblo Viejo, 185 N College Ave, Fort Collins 6:30pm Planning Commission – Hearing Room, 1st Floor

October 19 12:00pm Juvenile Community Review Board – Human Services, 2555 Midpoint, Suite E, Fort Collins – Executive Session – CRS 24-6-402 (4) (c) 1:00pm Board of Health Retreat – Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Ct, Fort Collins†

Extension Services Committee meetings will be posted on the bulletin board by the public entrance to the Extension Office at 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins, Colorado; or contact the Extension Office at 498-6000 for further information.