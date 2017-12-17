Larimer County Commissioners’ Schedule for the Week of December 18, 2017

Monday, December 18, 2017

Work session with Lori Hodges regarding Emergency Management – Year in Review

Work session regarding Behavioral Health Land Use

1. Director Updates

2. Regional Wasteshed/Solid Waste Planning – Todd Blomstrom

ITEM TABLED TO MONDAY, JANUARY 22, 2018: * ESTES PARK REGULATION FOR OUTDOOR FOOD VENDORS

ITEMS TABLED FROM DECEMBER 18, 2017:

*1. ESTES PARK BAPTIST CHURCH SPECIAL REVIEW; Request: The application proposes to expand the existing church building by ~9,000 SF, removing one modular building, constructing a new shed and new parking area. The subject area is located in the unincorporated Estes Valley. Access to the property is from a gravel drive that accesses Mall Road. The property is zoned RM-Multifamily Residential; Location: 2200 Mall Road

*2. FERGUSON ONE TOWNHOME SUBDIVISION FINAL PLAT; Request: The application proposes to townhome plat a 0.5-acre area into two townhome lots and one outlot. The subject area is located in the unincorporated Estes Valley. Access to the property is from Maryís Lake Road. The subject area is zoned A-1 Accommodations (15,000 SF minimum per parent lot); Location: 1551 and 1553 Maryís Lake Road

*3. FERGUSON TWO TOWNHOME SUBDIVISION FINAL PLAT; Request: The application proposes to townhome plat a 0.5-acre area into two townhome lots and one outlot. The subject area is located in the unincorporated Estes Valley. Access to the property is from Maryís Lake Road. The subject area is zoned A-1 Accommodations (15,000 SF minimum per parent lot); Location: 1571 and 1573 Maryís Lake Road PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEMS: *Will not be discussed unless requested by Commissioners or members of the audience.

*4. ESTES VALLEY DEVELOPMENT CODE AMENDMENT FOR BED AND BREAKFAST INNS (Secs. 4.3, 5.1 and 12.3); Request: Review and approve proposed text amendment the Estes Valley Development Code (EVDC) to: 1) extend special review use review and approval procedures to Bed and Breakfast Inns in all residential zone districts and; 2) to restore specific use standards for Bed and Breakfast Inns (B&Bs).

*5. 850 CONCORD LANE RIGHT OF WAY VACATION; Request: The applicant proposes to vacate a 30-foot Town of Estes Park right-of-way from 850 Concord Lane via Ordinance #26-17. The subject area is located at 850 Concord Lane, Estes Park CO. The subject area is zoned E-1 (Setae); Location: 850 Condor Lane, within the Town of Estes Park

*6. CONDON MINOR LAND DIVISION LOTS 1 & 2 AMENDED PLAT, FILE #17-LAND3698; Request: Amended Plat of Lots 1 & 2 Condon Minor Land Division to increase the size of Lot 2 to 9.57 acres; Location: 789 N. County Road 19, Berthoud

*7. SPRING CANYON HEIGHTS 1ST LOT 15A EASEMENT VACATION, FILE #17-LAND3703; Request: A request to vacate the two 10-foot Poudre Valley REA utility easements on Lot 15A, Spring Canyon Heights 1st Subdivision; Location: 4920 Lone Pine Drive, Fort Collins

*8. CRYSTAL LAKES 4TH LOT 62 FISHING EASEMENT VACATION FILE #17-LAND3705; Request: A request to reduce the size of the 50-foot Fishing Easement on Lot 62, Crystal Lakes 4th Filing to 20-feet; Location: 463 Nowata Drive, Red Feather Lakes

*9. COYOTE CROSSING CONSERVATION DEVELOPMENT RESIDUAL LOTS A & B AMENDED PLAT, FILE #17-LAND33702; Request: Amended Plat of Lot 3 & Residual Lot A of the Coyote Crossing Conservation Development, file #06-S2546. Lot 3 will become Residual Lot B by adding Residual land from the existing Residual Lot A. Residual Lot B will be 14.60 acres, with the new property line drawn at the Upper Highland Ditch and a new building envelope which takes the place of the existing Lot 3. Residual Lot A will shrink in size to 13.35 acres; Location: Situated east of S County Road 21 & west of Highway 287; located at 2199 Ladera Road & 2198 Ladera Road.

*10. ROLLING HILLS ESTATES LOT 2 REPLAT OF LOT 10 UTILITY EASEMENT VACATION, FILE #17-LAND3700; Request: Easement Vacation of the 20′ utility easement on Lot 2 of the Replat of a portion of Lot 10, Rolling Hills Estates; Location: Situated north of County Road 54G and east of Rawhide Drive; located at 3209 Stoney Ridge Road.

*11. TEDMON MINOR LAND DIVISION, FILE #17-LAND3701; Request: Minor Land Division of an existing 35 acre lot in a MLD, to create a 10 acre lot with existing residence and improvements, and to create a vacant 25 acre lot to be used for agriculture. 17-GNRL0422. Appeal was approved to allow the MLD process for a 35-acre lot in the Neutze Minor Land Division, per Section 5.4.3 of the Land Use Code stating that the property cannot be part of a minor land division; Location: Situated north of Douglas Road & west of N County Road 17; located at 1109 W County Road 56.

ADJOURN

6:00pm – 9:00pm Regional Elected Officials Meeting – all municipalities, The Ranch – Conference Center, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland

Tuesday, December 19, 2017 9:00am – 11:00am Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC).† Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings. Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

12:00pm – 1:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend the Community Corrections Advisory Board Holiday Luncheon, Bisetti’s Italian Restaurant, 120 S College Ave, Fort Collins

1:30pm – 2:30pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 10:00am – 5:00pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend State Board of Health Meeting, Department of Health & Environment, 4300 Cherry Creek Drive South, Denver1:30pm – 2:30pm Public Hearing – Adoption of 2018 Budget; Amend 2017 Budget; Certify Mill Levies, Hearing Room, 1st Floor4:00pm – 5:00pm Commissioner Gaiter will attend the City/County/Poudre School District Liaison Meeting, Lake Loveland Conference Room, 2nd Floor

Thursday, December 21, 2017 Open Schedule

Friday, December 22, 2017 Open Schedule

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF December 18-22, 2017

December 19 12:00pm Community Corrections Advisory Board Holiday Luncheon, Bisetti’s Italian Restaurant, 120 S College Ave, Fort Collins

1:30pm Estes Valley Planning Commission – Estes Park Town Hall Board Room, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes ParkDecember 20

7:00pm Fair Board – Thomas McKee 4-H Youth Community Building, The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, LovelandExtension Services Committee meetings will be posted on the bulletin board by the public entrance to the Extension Office at 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins, Colorado; or contact the Extension Office at 498-6000 for further information.