Larimer County Commissioners’ Schedule for the Week of November 20, 2017

Monday, November 20, 2017

9:30 am 10:00 am Work session with Facilities Management regarding Water Resources for County’s need

10:00am – 11:00am Work session regarding the Colorado Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-Pace) Program

11:00am – 12:00pm Executive Session: County Attorney Performance Review, (personnel matters) C.R.S. 24-6-402 (4)(f)

12:00pm – 1:30pm County Elected Officials Lunch Meeting, Old Chicago, Ram Room, 147 S College Ave, Fort Collins

1:30pm – 2:30pm Community Development work session with Terry Gilbert, Community Development Director regarding:1. Director Updates2. Completed Vacation Home Survey

3:00pm – 6:00pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

ITEMS TABLED TO DECEMBER 18, 2017:

ESTES PARK REGULATION FOR OUTDOOR FOOD VENDORS TABLED FROM 8/14/17 & 09/18/17 *

ESTES PARK BAPTIST CHURCH TABLED FROM 9/18/2017

FERGUSON ONE TOWNHOME SUBDIVISION FINAL PLAT

FERGUSON TWO TOWNHOME SUBDIVISION FINAL PLAT

PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEMS: Will not be discussed unless requested by Commissioners or members of the audience.

1. ESTES VALLEY AMENDMENTS TO DENSITY BONUS IN RM; Request: Review and approve proposed text amendments to the Estes Valley Development Code (EVDC) to remove all residential districts except RM (Multi-Family Residential) from eligibility for bonus density incentives, and to remove other concerning language from the Attainable Housing Density Bonus section (Sec. 11.4 EVDC). The density bonus is aimed at increasing the supply of workforce and attainable housing in the Estes Valley.

2. ESTES VALLEY AMENDMENTS TO MAXIMUM RIDGELINE HEIGHTS FOR STEEPLY-SLOPPED GABLED AND HIPPED ROOF STRUCTURES; Request: Review and approve proposed text amendment to the Estes Valley Development Code (EVDC) to add a specific maximum building height for structures with steep-sloped roofs, and to adjust technical language on measurement.Staff and the Estes Valley Planning Commission recommend approval of the language in Exhibit Red to the Town Board of Trustees and the Board of County Commissioners.

3. ESTES VALLEY AMENDMENTS TO SINGLE FAMILY USE; Request: Review and approve proposed text amendments to the Estes Valley Development Code (EVDC) to create a definition for the term ìSingle Family Use.î The density bonus is aimed at increasing the supply of workforce and attainable housing in the Estes Valley.

4. OWASSA LAKE LOT 7 AND 10 BLOCK 28 LOT CONSOLIDATION, FILE #17-LAND3688; Request: Consolidating Lots 7 & 10, Block 28 of the Owassa Lake Subdivision into one lot; Location: Situated west of County Road 67A, east of Ramona Drive, south side of Snake Lake Drive.

5. EGGERS ANNEXATION APPEAL, FILE #17-GNRL0435; Request: Request to have the Board of County Commissioners accept a determination of the City of Loveland to decline annexation of three parcels and allow a Rezoning application to be processed by Larimer County; Location: 3516 & 3520 W. 32nd Street, Loveland; located south of Eisenhower Boulevard (U.S. Highway 34) approximately 1,600 feet west of the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Namaqua Avenue.

DISCUSSION ITEM:

6. MARY’S LAKE ESTATES REZONING; Request: This request is to rezone the entire Maryís Lake Estates subdivision from RE-Rural Estate to A-1 Accommodations; Location: Lots 1-4, Maryís Lake Estates, within the unincorporated Estes Valley.

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

9:00am – 12:00pm Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC). Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable†in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings. Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

10:00am – 11:30am Commissioner Johnson will attend a Tour of Community Corrections with State Joint Budget Committee Staff, Alternative Sentencing Building, 2307 Midpoint Drive, Fort Collins

12:00pm – 1:00pm Commissioner Donnelly and Commissioner Johnson may attend the Community Corrections Advisory Board Meeting, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

1:30pm – 2:30pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 Open Schedule Thursday,

November 23, 2017 County Offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday

Friday, November 24, 2017 County Offices will be closed the day after Thanksgiving

Highlighted meetings are of greater public interest. Policy Decision will be made at this meeting. Indicates televised meeting on Comcast Fort Collins Cable Channel 14, U.S. Cable Channel 16, and Loveland Cable Channel 16. Meeting will be broadcast on the internet at the address: https://www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings Larimer County will make reasonable accommodations and will make special communication arrangement for persons with disabilities.

Please call 498-7010 for assistance. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room of the Larimer County Courthouse, 200 West Oak, Fort Collins, Colorado. Agenda is subject to change.The Larimer County Virtual Courthouse is available on the web at www.larimer.org

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF November 20-24, 2017

November 21 12:00pm Community Corrections Advisory Board – Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

1:30pm Estes Valley Planning Commission – Estes Park Town Hall Board Room, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes ParkExtension Services Committee meetings will be posted on the bulletin board by the public entrance to the Extension Office at 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins, Colorado; or contact the Extension Office at 498-6000 for further information.