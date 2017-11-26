Larimer County Commissioners’ Schedule for the Week of November 27

Monday, November 27, 2017

8:00am – 10:00pm Commissioners Johnson and Gaiter will attend Colorado Counties, Inc. Winter Conference, Colorado Springs

9:00am – 10:00am Commissioner Donnelly may attend the Retirement Board meeting, Carter Lake, 1st Floor

4:00pm – 5:00pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend Loveland Downtown Development Authority Meeting, 350 N. Cleveland, Loveland

6:00pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend the Metropolitan Planning Organization Council Meeting, Executive Session (pursuant to Section 24-6-402(4)(b) and (f) of the Colorado Revised Statutes for discussion of a personnel matter), Eaton Town Hall, 223 1st Street, Eaton

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

8:00am – 10:00pm Commissioners Johnson and Gaiter will attend Colorado Counties, Inc. Winter Conference, Colorado Springs

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

8:00am – 10:00pm Commissioners Johnson and Gaiter will attend Colorado Counties, Inc. Winter Conference, Colorado Springs

Thursday, November 30, 2017

9:00am – 3:00pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the Larimer County Master Planning Workshop, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

9:30am – 11:00am Commissioner Johnson will attend the Medicaid Options for Child Welfare Meeting, Boyd Lake Room, 1st floor

Friday, December 1, 2017

8:30am – 1:50pm Commissioner Johnson may attend the State Board of Human Services meeting, Colorado Department of Human Services, 1575 Sherman Street, CStat Rm, 8th Floor, Denver

11:30am – 1:00pm Commissioners Gaiter and Donnelly may attend the Larimer County Loveland Campus Topping Out Celebration, 1st & Denver, Loveland

6:00pm – 7:00pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the Realities for Children Nightlights Tree Lighting Celebration, First Presbyterian Church, 531 South College, Fort Collins

Saturday, December 2, 2017

10:00am – 1:00pm Commissioner Johnson will attend the 2017 Larimer County Master Gardener Recognition Banquet, Ptarmigan Country Club, 5416 Vardon Way, Fort Collins

11:00am – 1:00pm Commissioner Donnelly will be speaking to the Larimer County Academy, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF November 27 – December 2, 2017

November 27 9:00am Retirement Board Meeting, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

November 28 6:00pm Board of Adjustment – Hearing Room, 1st FloorDecember 1

8:30am Office on Aging – Public Policy & Education Committee, 2601 Midpoint Drive, Suite 112, Room 108, Fort Collins

9:45am Office on Aging – Executive Committee, 2601 Midpoint Drive, Suite 112, Room 108, Fort Collins

11:15am Office on Aging Grantee Management & Evaluation Committee, 2601Midpoint Drive, Suite 112, Room 108, Fort Collins

