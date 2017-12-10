LARIMER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ SCHEDULE December 11 – December 17, 2017

Monday, December 11, 2017

11:15am – 12:15pm Liquor License Hearing for new Brew Pub for CB & Potts

1:30pm – 2:00pm Community Development Work session with Terry Gilbert, Community Development Director regarding Director Updates

2:00pm – 3:00pm Work session with Food Safety Program

3:00pm – 6:00pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

CALL TO ORDER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEMS: *Will not be discussed unless requested by Commissioners or members of the audience.

*1. CRYSTAL LAKES 10TH LOTS 54 & 57 LOT CONSOLIDATION, FILE #17-LAND3704; Request: Lot Consolidation of Lots 54 & 57 Crystal Lakes 10th.Location: Situated west of Ottawa Way; located at 372 Hatchetumi Drive, Red Feather

*2. CRYSTAL LAKES 12TH LOT 12A & 126 LOT CONSOLIDATION AND EASEMENT VACATION, FILE #17-LAND3694; Request: Lot Consolidation to combine Lot 125A and 126 in the Crystal Lakes 12th Filing and to vacate the 20′ utility easement along the common lot line; Location: Situated north east of Ottawa Way; located at 2664 Ottawa Way & 2620 Ottawa Way

*3. NEWELL LAKE VIEW 3RD LOT 4 BLOCK 1 EASEMENT VACATION FILE #17-LAND3691; Request: Vacation of the southerly 20 feet of a 30 foot utility easement adjacent to the south ROW of Newell Drive.; Location: on Newell drive adjacent to 208 Newell Dr. North of Pinewood Reservoir.

*4. ROBIDEAUX CONSERVATION DEVELOPMENT, FILE #17-LAND3629; Request: Preliminary Plat for a Conservation Development to subdivide 38.25 acres into two new single family lots (2.5 & 3 acres) and a 2 acre building envelope on the residual lot; Location: At 5907 East County Road 66 approximately 2 miles northeast of Wellington. ADJOURN

4:00pm – 6:00pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend Loveland Downtown Development Authority Meeting, 350 N. Cleveland, Loveland (if time allows)

5:30pm – 9:00pm Planning Commission Christmas Party, Rodizio Grill, 200 Jefferson Street, Fort CollinsTuesday,

December 12, 2017

9:00am – 11:00pm Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC).† Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable†in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings. Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

11:45am – 1:30pm Extension Showcase, 1st National Bank Conference Center, The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland

2:30pm – 3:00pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

3:00pm – 4:30pm Reception Honoring the 2017 Employees of the Month, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

5:30pm – 8:30pm Commissioner Johnson may attend the Parks Advisory Board Meeting, Bison Room, Natural Resources Administrative Offices, 1800 South County Rd 31, Loveland

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

8:00am – 9:30am Commissioner Johnson may attend the Workforce Development Board Topic Presentation, The Group Real Estate, 2803 East Harmony Road, Fort Collins

1:30pm – 2:30pm Work session with Lori Hodges regarding Emergency Management – Year in Review

2:30pm – 3:30pm Work session regarding Behavioral Health Land Use

5:30pm – 9:00pm Joint Hearing with Planning Commission for the Larimer County Comprehensive Plan, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

Thursday, December 14, 2017

7:30am – 10:00am Commissioner Johnson may attend the Downtown Development Authority meeting at the Rocky Mountain Innosphere, 320 E. Vine Drive, Fort Collins

9:00am – 2:00pm Emergency Operations Center Exercise, Sheriff’s Office, 2501 Midpoint Drive, Fort Collins

11:30am – 1:00pm Commissioner Johnson will attend Larimer County Interagency Oversite Group Meeting, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

Friday, December 15, 2017

9:00am – 11:00am Commissioner Donnelly will attend the Colorado Natural Gas Coalition Meeting, Lake Estes Conference Room, 3rd Floor

Saturday, December 16, 2017

12:00pm – 2:00pm Commissioner Gaiter will Judge Gingerbread House Building – Center for Family Outreach, 1100 Poudre River Drive, Suite B, Fort CollinsSunday,

December 17, 2017

4:30pm Commissioners’ Johnson and Gaiter may attend the Menorah Lighting Ceremony, Old Town Square, Fort Collins

Highlighted meetings are of greater public interest.Policy Decision will be made at this meeting. Indicates televised meeting on Comcast Fort Collins Cable Channel 14, U.S. Cable Channel 16, and Loveland Cable Channel 16.

Meeting will be broadcast on the internet at the address: https://www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings Larimer County will make reasonable accommodations and will make special communication arrangement for persons with disabilities. Please call 498-7010 for assistance.Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room of the Larimer County Courthouse, 200 West Oak, Fort Collins, Colorado. Agenda is subject to change.The Larimer County Virtual Courthouse is available on the web at www.larimer.org