Larimer County Democrats – January Events

Sunday, January 7th

Senator John Kefalas Loveland Kickoff for County Commissioner

Please join Senator John Kefalas at his Loveland kickoff for County Commissioner and learn how John is campaigning for County Government for All of Us. Everybody’s invited, let’s pack this house!

Date & Time: Sun., Jan. 7th, 4 pm to 6 pm

Location: Big Thompson Brewery, 114 E. 15th St. Downtown Loveland.

More Info/RSVP: Kefalasforlarimer. org / Facebook:@kefalasforlarimer / 970-227-6303

Tuesday, January 9th

Cary Kennedy for Governor Community Conversation

Cary Kennedy, Democratic candidate for Governor, will be in Fort Collins on Tuesday, January 9th and is hosting a Community Conversation (meet-and-greet) event at DC Oakes Brewhouse & Eatery at 7:00 PM. This is an opportunity to meet and get to know Cary, hear her vision for Colorado, and tell her what issues matter most to you and your community.​

Date & Time: Tues., Jan. 9th, 7 pm to 8:30 pm

Location: DC Oakes Brewhouse & Eatery, 3581 E. Harmony Road #110, Fort Collins, CO

More Info: Ben Tobias at ben@ck4gov.com

Larimer County Democrats Monthly Meeting

Monthly business meeting. All are welcome!

Date & Time: Third Thursday of the month, 6:30 pm social, 7:00 pm meeting

Location: Larimer County Democrats Office 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins

Email: secretary@larimerdems.org for more information