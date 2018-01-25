Larimer County Democrats upcoming events

Campaign Events

Pinewood Springs Fireside Chat with Senate District 15 Candidate Rebecca Cranston

Rebecca Cranston is running for State Senate District 15 in 2018 to flip the State Senate blue! A survivor, foster parent, and leader of a multi-million dollar healthcare organization, Rebecca is excited to bring healing, compassion, and her keen economic sense to the legislature. Come meet Rebecca to ask about the issues, let her get to know you better, and build our grassroots movement to take back the Senate.

Date & Time: Thurs., Jan. 25th, 6 pm to 8 pm

Location: Colorado Cherry Company, 1024 US-34, Pinewood Springs, CO

More Info/RSVP: Luke@ rebeccacranstonforcolorado.com

Legislative News

Community Issues Forum: “Can We Fix the Affordable Housing Crisis?”

Please join Senator John Kefalas alongside Representatives Ginal and Arndt as we host our monthly community forum concerning the need to invest in accessible, affordable housing. The CO Coalition for the Homeless, CO Center on Law and Policy, and CO Fiscal Institute will present about the current needs in general as well as specific housing needs of rural, urban, and suburban areas. They will also provide viable approaches to increasing the supply. This event is free, open to the public, and our public libraries are ADA accessible.

Date & Time: Sat., Jan. 27th, 10 am to 11:30 am

Location: Council Tree Library, 2733 Council Tree Avenue, Fort Collins, CO

Beer Election! Learn all about Rank Choice Voting

We’re holding a RCV Beer Election to show what a Ranked Choice Voting election looks like. If you love beer flights (who doesn’t?), come drink and vote for your favorite beers with us! Civics class was never this much fun! The event is free and open to all. Beer flights are available for purchase ($8-10). Hosted by:Ranked Choice Voting Colorado, Represent Fort Collins, and Fort Collins for Progress.

Date & Time: Sat., Jan. 28th, 3 pm to 5 pm

Location: New Belgium Brewery, 500 Linden St., Fort Collins, CO

More Info: https://www.facebook. com/events/2075653292714243/

Larimer Dems Caucus Training

To help make the caucuses successful, we are holding caucus trainings every Monday until caucus at our office from 5 to 7 pm, where we will review our caucus materials and procedures with Precinct Committee People and other Larimer Dems who are interested in helping out with caucuses or just learning more. RSVP required – space is limited.

Date & Time: Monday., Jan. 29th and Monday, Feb. 5th

Location: Larimer Dems HQ, 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins

RSVP: Required, please email info@larimerdems.org or call 970-689-6391. Space is limited.

Larimer County Dems Monthly Meeting

Monthly business meeting. All are welcome!

Date & Time: Third Thursday of the month, 6:30 pm social, 7:00 pm meeting

Location: Larimer County Democrats Office 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins

Email: secretary@larimerdems.org for more information