Larimer County hazardous weather outlook

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for elevations in Larimer County above 9,000 feet. Up to 6 inches of snow is expected.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Denver/Boulder CO 1107 AM MST Mon Nov 6 2017 COZ030>051-071815- Jackson County Below 9000 Feet- West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet- Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet- South and East Jackson/Larimer/North and Northeast Grand/ Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet- South and Southeast Grand/West Central and Southwest Boulder/ Gilpin/Clear Creek/Summit/North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet-Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet- Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet/Gilpin/Clear Creek/Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet- Central and Southeast Park County- Larimer County Below 6000 Feet/Northwest Weld County- Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet/West Broomfield County- North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet/Denver/West Adams and Arapahoe Counties/East Broomfield County- Elbert/Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet- Northeast Weld County-Central and South Weld County-Morgan County- Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties- North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/North Lincoln County- Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/South Lincoln County- Logan County-Washington County-Sedgwick County-Phillips County- 1107 AM MST Mon Nov 6 2017 This hazardous weather outlook is for northeast and north central Colorado. .DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight Light snow will continue across west facing slopes in the mountains north of Interstate 70. Tonight, snow will increase across the area with periods of moderate snow in the mountains. The Plains will also see snow later this evening and into Tuesday, with 1 to 4 inches possible overnight. The mountains could see an additional 4-6 inches tonight, including the Interstate 70 corridor. In addition to the snow, areas of freezing drizzle will be possible with the best chance being over the eastern plains and south of I-70. With cold road surfaces expected, there is a good chance of slick roads for the Tuesday morning commute. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday Light snow and areas of freezing drizzle are likely across much of the forecast area Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Some light snow will linger over the high mountains all of Tuesday night. Snowfall accumulations are not expected to be significant with this system. Dry weather is expected Wednesday through the end of next weekend, with just a few light snow showers over the high mountains Friday afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures will be below seasonal normals on Tuesday, then warm up and stay right near normal readings Wednesday through Sunday.