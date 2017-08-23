Larimer County Landfill now accepting “green waste”

Beginning August 21, Larimer County residents can take “green waste” to the county landfill at 5887 South Taft Hill Road, Fort Collins. That includes yard waste, tree limbs and trimmings, tree trunks less than 2 feet in diameter by 6 feet long, as well as clean lumber and wood pallets.

The following items will not be accepted as green waste: fiberboard, food waste, metal, painted wood, plastic, plywood, root balls, soil, trash, and treated wood.

Green waste will be accepted at the $6.05 per cubic yard rate, with no surcharge. No other trash will be accepted in a load; all mixed loads will go to the landfill. Bags and containers cannot be dumped with green waste and should be kept for reuse.

Green waste collected at the Larimer County Landfill is then ground up and sent off to Biochar, a local company, to be turned into a highly absorbent charcoal also named “biochar,” used as a nutrient-rich soil amendment.

“The Larimer County Landfill began taking green waste from our commercial customers on July 5, 2017, and now we have the capacity to open that up to all our customers,” said Stephen Gillette, Director of Larimer County Solid Waste. “We’re thrilled to extend this diversion to the community.”