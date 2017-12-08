Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – December 12, 2017

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet Dec. 12, 2017, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Larimer County Natural Resources Administrative Offices, 1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
- Budget items and capital development plan update
- Update on the process to select the paddle board concessionaire
- Parks Master Plan update
- Carter Lake Marina contract adjustments (adding slips)
- Park District updates and reports
- U.S. Bureau of Reclamation update
For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555.
