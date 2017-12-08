Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – December 12, 2017

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet Dec. 12, 2017 , from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Larimer County Natural Resources Administrative Offices, 1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland. LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet, fromat the Larimer County Natural Resources Administrative Offices, 1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

Budget items and capital development plan update

Update on the process to select the paddle board concessionaire

Parks Master Plan update

Carter Lake Marina contract adjustments (adding slips)

Park District updates and reports

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation update