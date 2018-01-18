Larimer County Sheriff – Shooting Investigation

On January 16, 2018, at approximately 2:53 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting at a home in the 400 block of North Timberline Road in Fort Collins / unincorporated Larimer County. Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded and contacted all involved parties and witnesses.

The investigation thus far has revealed that a 29-year-old man was attacking his adult brother with a shovel inside the home. Another resident, a 54-year-old man, fired one round from a handgun into the floor in attempts to stop the assault. The assault continued and the man fired a second round striking the attacker in the buttock. The attacker was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury. The brother sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No one has been arrested and there is no known threat to the public. No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.