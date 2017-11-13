Larimer County Treasurer’s Tax Lien Sale

The Larimer County Tax Lien Sale will be held on November 16, 2017 in the Thomas M. McKee Building located at The Ranch in Loveland. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m., and the sale will begin at 8:30 a.m. In accordance with Colorado State Statutes, a tax lien will be offered on any property with a property tax balance not paid by November 15, 2017.

Currently, there are 1,124 real property and 80 mobile home delinquent properties in Larimer County, totaling $2,046,822,000. The delinquent property count is slightly lower than last year.