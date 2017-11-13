Larimer County Treasurer’s Tax Lien Sale

November 13, 2017 Theresa Rose Business & Education 0

The Larimer County Tax Lien Sale will be held on November 16, 2017 in the Thomas M. McKee Building located at The Ranch in Loveland. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m., and the sale will begin at 8:30 a.m. In accordance with Colorado State Statutes, a tax lien will be offered on any property with a property tax balance not paid by November 15, 2017.

Currently, there are 1,124 real property and 80 mobile home delinquent properties in Larimer County, totaling $2,046,822,000. The delinquent property count is slightly lower than last year.

