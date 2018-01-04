Larimer Retired K9 Foundation – Help and homes for aging police dogs

Sheriff Press-Release

When Larimer County Sheriff’s Office K9s retire due to age or injury, they are adopted by their deputy handlers to live out their retirement years where they belong – with their families. The dogs often require expensive long-term medical care after working so hard for LCSO and the citizens of Larimer County. Those medical bills are now the responsibility of the deputies and their families.

A member of LCSO with an undeniable love for dogs and the K9 Unit recognized this burden and decided to take action. She worked with others in the community and created the Larimer Retired K9 Foundation. The foundation is a 501(C)(3) and provides a way for likeminded citizens to help support our retired K9s through donations to give these dogs the retirement they deserve.

Please visit the foundation’s website at https://larimerretiredk9foundation.com for more information and to donate.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit has proven to be an asset to the office and the community. K9s are deployed for violent calls, building searches, fleeing subjects, narcotics calls, and to search for missing, lost, or endangered children and persons. The K9 Unit reduces the number of man hours spent on these calls and increases the safety of deputies and the community.