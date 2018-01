Hurry in through January 7 to win a surprise by finding all 12 candy canes that have been hidden at three Fort Collins libraries for the Poudre Libraries’ Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt! Just ask the children’s staff for a game sheet at the Old Town Library, 201 Peterson Street; Council Tree Library, 2733 Council Tree Avenue; or Harmony Library, 401 South Shields Street, and get hunting! The hunt ends January 7.