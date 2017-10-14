Listen to stories of mountain rescues and share your own

The non-profit, all-volunteer Rocky Mountain Rescue Group (http://rockymountainrescue.org/) is celebrating “70 Years of Rescue” with a public event on Saturday, October 14, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., at Twisted Pine Brewing Company, 3201 Walnut Street, Boulder.

Come listen to current and former members share stories of their most memorable and profound rescues. Those that have been rescued are also encouraged to come and share your story as well. If you have a story you’d like to share, please do! The event is free.