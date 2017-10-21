Letter to the Editor: Livermore Pie Auction was a huge success

Letter to the Editor

The annual Livermore Elementary Pie Auction Fundraiser on October 7 was a huge success! Thank you to the families and community for your tremendous support; it is greatly appreciated. The Livermore Elementary School would like to thank the following businesses for making a donation:

Ace, Aspen Engineering, Big O Tires, Bullfrog, Canino‘s, Colorado Lien, Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing, CSU Rams Bookstore, Denver Zoo, Fort Collins Nursery, Fort Fun, Fox Acres Golf, Grease Monkey, Greenride, Ironside Athletics, Jax Ranch & Home, Kevin Murray/Murray Auctions, Inc., King Soopers, Livermore Community Hall, The Metal Forest, National Western Stock Show, Nature’s Own, North Forty News, Odell Brewing Co., Old Town Spice Shop, Peace of Mind Animal Care LLC, Perennial Gardener, Poudre Pet & Feed, Rio, Rodizio Grill, Serious Texas Bar-B-Q, Snowy Range Ski, Starbucks, The Cupboard, The Edge Sports Center, The Forks, The Human Bean, The Right Card, The Rock Garden, Ten Bears Winery, Trader Joe’s, Two Chicks Paintball and Waldo Trucking & Excavating.