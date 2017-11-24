Livestock Producers Get Paid for Excellent Safety Performance

Colorado Livestock Association Safety Group members returned $1.67 million in performance dividends

Greeley, CO – Colorado Livestock Association (CLA) members lead the livestock industry in their commitment to creating a safe workplace for their employees. Since the group’s inception in 2001, the CLA Safety Group Program has helped group members receive $1,672,898.00 in Safety Group Dividends from Pinnacol Assurance. These premium dollars are returned to safety group members in the form of a dividend that is based on their excellent safety record.

Livestock production presents a wide range of workplace safety exposures that pose unique challenges. Hazard awareness and effective safety training are key to reducing these injuries and fatalities on farms and ranches. For the past four years the CLA Safety Group Program has achieved a Safety Group Dividend due to the joint effort and commitment by livestock producers to safety on their farm.

Colorado Livestock Association provides safety program resources and training materials as well as assistance in development of effective safety programs for its members. If you are a livestock producer and are interested in learning more about the Colorado Livestock Association Safety Group offered through Pinnacol Assurance please call CLA at 970-378-0500 or visit www.coloradolivestock.org.