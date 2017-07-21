Local author documents a Harmony Pioneer community

A book release party will be held on August 6 from 2p-5p in the Harmony School Gymnasium.

Come along with author, local historian and fourth generation native Lois Williamson Peltz and journey back in time to a pioneer community close to home. While the Harmony School on Harmony Road is a well-known Fort Collins landmark, the story of the Harmony Community that surrounded the school is a well-kept secret. In her books, In Search of Harmony-an Anthology and In Search of Harmony-Family Trees, Peltz documents the life of a tightly-knit pioneer community that once boasted a progressive school, beet dump, grain elevator, railroad station, repair shops, general store and a small cemetery. “It’s not a typical history,” Peltz says. Readers will find facts, folklore, families, sights, sounds and smells.”

Photos from the collection of Barb and Keith Shader and artwork by Shawna McKenna bring the stories to life. Contributors to the book will be on hand to visit during a book release planned for Sunday, August 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Harmony School Gymnasium, 2112 E. Harmony Road. Signed copies of the books will be available for purchase. For more information: 970-988-0563 or rmpeltz@me.com.