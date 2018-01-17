Local “upcycle artist” is living his dream

by Angelina Hunter

North Forty News

Environmental studies as a youth fueled local artist Steve Pastore’s appreciation of nature and the outdoors. So when he was invited on a road trip to Colorado, he jumped on it. Many trips and many years later, Steve finally moved to Colorado and he never looked back.

Out hiking or on meditative walks through town, Steve’s keen observation led him to discover lost items, cast-offs and natural debris. In gutters, on sidewalks and on the edge of riverbeds, he’d come across a single earring, a metal spring, a small piece of driftwood.

Soon he began noticing patterns and shapes and envisioning what he might create with these finds. Thus began Steve’s work as an “upcycle artist,” creating beautiful and uniquely interesting designs from the discards of nature and humanity—all the while providing a public service, removing and “upcycling” what most folks would consider merely litter.

In addition, Steve does his best to reduce or eliminate waste. His goal is to use everything in the service of his art. After completing a commissioned piece, he gathers the remaining “off-cuts” and studies them to see how he can design an additional piece from materials that might otherwise be discarded. And his friends at Northern Colorado Stained Glass also save items to contribute to Steve’s creations.

Steve’s work includes colored art glass creations, mixed media sculpture and paintings. He enjoys creating art glass depicting nature and chimera as well as logos of local businesses.

In Old Town Fort Collins, you can see Steve’s work in several locations: Mugs Coffee Lounge, Old Town Liquors, Eco-Thrift and Canyon Spirit Gallery. And when the weather is nice, you will find Steve with his Art Cart at the southeast corner of College and Mountain.