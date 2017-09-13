Look for new public artwork in Fort Collins

New public artwork from the Art in Public Places program of the City of Fort Collins is cropping around the city. Look for “Terralogue Totems” by Fort Collins artist Mark Leichliter along the Lincoln Corridor; sculptures by Colorado artist Robert Tully at College Avenue and Prospect Road; and a mural and sculpture by Fort Collins artists Teddi Parker and Todd Kundla, respectively, at the Oak and Remington Streets downtown trash enclosure parking lot.

“Terralogue Totems,” being installed along the Lincoln Corridor in Fort Collins, from the Poudre Bridge to Lemay Avenue, consists of three motifs: “Course” represents the river, the physical, actual course of the Poudre River and the flowing passage of time. “Construct,” at the center of the corridor, speaks to the influence of humans on the landscape and represents the built environment. “Crop,” at the eastern end of the project, harkens to both the natural, endemic plant life and the history of agriculture in the area.

Tully’s artwork at College and Prospect includes seven woven nest-like sculptures in the median and three kinetic sculptures of human figures on light poles at the intersection, which pivot with the wind.

Using the imagery of a phoenix, and including salvaged metal fencing, Parker and Kundla’s project at Oak and Remington Streets symbolizes the rebirth of materials through recycling.

For more information on these and other public artworks in Fort Collins, go to https://www.fcgov.com/artspublic/