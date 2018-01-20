Love cello? Here’s your dream concert!

If you love the lush, mellow sound of cello music, you’ll be in heaven at the Portland Cello Project concert on Saturday, January 20, 7 p.m., at the Armory, 314 East Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins. All ages are welcome! Tickets are $20; doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Featuring a revolving cast of multiple cellists, this nationally recognized performance and educational group performs everywhere from punk rock clubs to street parties to symphony halls all over North America. Their diverse repertoire of well over 1,000 pieces of music helps the Portland, Oregon-based group of musicians build bridges between different musical communities, spending more than a quarter of the year touring, as well as doing community outreach—via cello, of course. The group has collaborated with Garrison Keillor, Trampled by Turtles, the Dandy Warhols and many other entertainers.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://armoryfoco.com/event/1584335-portland-cello-project-fort-collins/