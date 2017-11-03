Love of Christ Ministries Hosting Business After Hours

Love of Christ Ministries, the mission of Steven and Janine Gonzalez will be hosting Wellington’s Business After Hours on Monday, November 9th at 12315 NCR 15, Wellington, north of Owl Canyon Road.

Business After Hours is a networking group for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Steven and Janine are licensed social workers who run a home for abused and neglected children. Theirs is a non-profit organization beginning in 2009 with two back offices. Two years later they had the whole second floor of the building. Now they have grown to 15 acres and three office locations.

What began in 1995 as a support group is now a private practice. The couple moved from New Mexico to Wellington as the result of a vision witnessed by Steven Gonzales.