Loveland Ready-Mix submits gravel mining application for special review

Loveland Ready-Mix, a company proposing to establish a gravel and concrete batch operation in LaPorte, has submitted an official application for a public hearing on the issue to Larimer County Planner Rob Helmick. The initial application, revised in response to some objections raised by area residents, requests approval of the site and its use by special review.

Helmick is reviewing the application to make sure it is complete and meets special review criteria. He will submit the application to various agencies such as the fire and health departments for their review. Loveland Ready Mix will have an opportunity to comment and add to or revise the application.

Then the LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Commission (LAPAC) will conduct a public hearing at the Larimer County Court House, anticipated in late September or early October. Helmick will then present the application to the board of planning commissioners before he makes a final recommendation to the Larimer County Commissioners who will have the final say on the fate of the controversial project.

Area residents have received letters announcing submission of the application. They have an opportunity to review the application and make comments prior to the LAPAC hearing through the following website: http://www.larimer.org/onlineportal

“We encourage residents to read the application and express their opinions to LAPAC in writing before the public hearing,” LaPorte resident Jayme Tilley said.