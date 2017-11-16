Loveland Strategic Partnership Announces #LiveLoveland Campaign

LOVELAND, Colo.—Over 50 community leaders who are members of the Loveland Strategic Partnership have gathered to create #LiveLoveland, a community engagement and civic pride campaign to highlight the unique qualities that make Loveland special.

This campaign asks the question, “How do you #LiveLoveland”? People can tell their own story of how they #LiveLoveland by posting photos of themselves and their families into a branded #LiveLoveland Polaroid frame as they are doing fun and iconic things around the city. It could be a trip to an art gallery or a coffee shop, live music, restaurants, horseback riding, fly-fishing, schools, arts, churches or virtually anything. Everyone is free to engage in #LiveLoveland and tell their own story.

“The Loveland Strategic Partnership is thrilled to announce the #LiveLoveland campaign and really engage all of us living the local Loveland lifestyle to show and tell just what makes our city shine,” said Doug Rutledge, a member of the Loveland Strategic Partnership executive committee. “The response to the campaign has already been more than we could have possibly anticipated, and we are grateful and excited to move this campaign along throughout the year of 2018, and beyond.”

Already, the campaign has launched a website at www.LiveLoveland.org, and social media pages where people are uploading photos daily. Beginning on November 14, there will be a billboard on I-25 featuring select Polaroids from the community as well.

WHO: Community leaders of Loveland, Colorado and the Loveland Strategic Partnership. It includes people from every sector of the community, including schools, faith, economic development, arts, tourism, nonprofits and youth.

WHAT: A community engagement and civic pride campaign.

WHERE: All throughout the city of Loveland. The Community Foundation will be partnering with #LiveLoveland to also create a community-wide launch event in mid January at the Rialto. We will send more details on this as we confirm them.

WHEN: November 2017 throughout the 2018 year and beyond.

For more information, please contact Andrew Boian at dovetail solutions, 720-221-9211 / aboian@dovetailsolutions.com.