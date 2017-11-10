Loveland veterans plan full day of events

The 2017 Loveland Veteran’s Day Parade and associated events, hosted by the Associated Veterans of Loveland, will take place on Veteran’s Day, November 11, beginning at 6:00 a.m. with a breakfast at the Associated Veterans Club, 305 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland.

The parade starts at 11:11 a.m. from West 4th Street and Railroad Avenue. The parade route ends at Dwayne Webster Veterans Park, 401 West 13th Street, where a ceremony will take place with guest speaker Joshua Kelly, U.S. Army. Lunch will be served at the Elks Lodge, 103 East 4th Street, after the parade. The Associated Veterans Club, 305 North Cleveland Avenue, will be open all day, with entertainment and food in the Club’s lounge.

To see a full schedule of the day’s activities, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://facebook.com/events/868893269937453/