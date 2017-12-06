Man Arrested For Sexual Assault on a Child

Fort Collins Police have arrested a Northern Colorado man on the following charges:

Sexual Assault on a Child (class 4 felony)

Sexual Assault on a Child Pattern of Abuse (class 3 felony) – 2 counts

Incest (class 4 felony)

Distribution of Child Exploitative Material (class 5 felony)

Terrence Paul Triffet (DOB 01/16/1963) was arrested after detectives investigated reports of sexual abuse that occurred in Fort Collins over the course of several years. Triffet currently resides in Loveland, Colorado. He previously lived in Longmont, Colorado, where he served as a host for foreign exchange students.

Triffet was arrested by FCPS on November 30, 2017 and booked into the Larimer County Jail. His booking photo is attached courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Police urge anyone who has been victimized or who may have information to contact Detective Siobhan Seymour at 970-416-2195 or sseymour@fcgov.com. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers can also be reached online at www.stopcriminals.org.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all arrested parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.