Man shot and killed at Fort Collins hotel by police

Early Sunday morning, October 1, Fort Collins 9-1-1 received a call from someone who said they heard a loud noise and saw a hole in the ceiling above him.

When Fort Collins police arrived, the suspect opened the door showing a fire arm. He was shot and killed.

The Loveland Police Department, part of the CIRT investigation team, is investigating the shooting, which happened at Best Value Inn at 1809 N. College Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868, where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.