“March of the Toys” parade and a million lights in Longmont

Enjoy the mystery and magic of millions of sparkling lights and the sights and sounds of winter holiday celebrations during the Longmont Lights activities in Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Avenue, on December 8 and 9. Friday’s festivities include live reindeer, Santa’s Workshop, train rides, a balloon glow, holiday ice show and open skating, hot cocoa and food carts, concerts and a fireworks display; most take place from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. On Saturday, it’s the big event: the “March of the Toys” parade, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Visit https://longmontcolorado.gov/departments/departments-n-z/recreation-services/special-events-recreation/longmont-lights for a full schedule and more details.
