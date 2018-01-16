Master Food Safety Advisors Fill a Vital Role for Larimer County

It’s a busy place. The Larimer County Extension Office gets lots of calls year-round home food safety and preservation. How long can I keep leftovers? How do I safely thaw a turkey? How do I preserve tomatoes? How do I adjust my canning for altitude? The questions are varied, seasonal and endless!

So, how does the Extension Office manage to answer all these calls, conduct presentations and workshops as well as numerous other efforts to provide credible, up-to-date food safety information? With the great work by our dedicated volunteers called, Master Food Safety Advisors, who assist Extension food safety educators.

The Larimer County Office of Colorado State University Extension is recruiting volunteers to become Master Food Safety Advisors. MFSA trainees receive 30 hours of hands-on, research-tested food safety and preservation instruction. Applications for the 2018 program are due by February 9 and training will begin in March. After completing the training and passing a written exam, MFSA volunteers give back 30 hours of service helping others practice safe food handling and preserving food successfully at home. Volunteers conduct demonstrations and workshops, test pressure canner gauges, staff exhibits at county fairs or farmers markets, write articles and answer phone calls and emails.