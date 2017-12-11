Mounted medieval games add a twist to holiday events

Winter is coming…and so is the Knights of the Tempest Winter Show Spectacular with bold steeds, mounted games, whip tricks, sword fighting, and laughs and gasps! The exciting show takes place at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 16, at the Oasis Equestrian Center, 2024 N. Whitcomb Street, Fort Collins, a heated indoor arena with seating. Tickets are $10 presale; $15 at door. See the Facebook event at https://facebook.com/events/134190320570912/ for details. For more about the Knights of the Tempest troupe, including how you, too, can learn medieval horseback games, visit https://knightsofthetempest.com/