Mr. John Sprackling found dead

Mr. John Sprackling has been located and all alerts have been canceled.

We are sad to report that deputies found Mr. Sprackling’s body near Cobb Lake at about 3:00 p.m. today. Cobb Lake is at 5999 East County Road 56 in unincorporated Larimer County.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office responded and will release cause and manner of death at a later time. There is no known threat to the public.

We would like to thank the community and the media for their help with sharing the earlier reports regarding this case.

All previously released information is available at bit.ly/2DYDEIT.