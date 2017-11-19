Negotiations begin to build North I-25 Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins

Schedule remains for work to begin next year; complete in 2021

NORTHEASTERN COLORADO – The Colorado Department of Transportation opened bids today for the North I-25 Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins project. Kraemer/IHC was recommended to CDOT executive management as the apparent selected team.

CDOT will now enter negotiations with Kraemer/IHC anticipating announcing the final award in the near future.

The I-25 Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins project will increase capacity by adding an Express Lane in both directions of I-25, replace aging bridges and widen others, create new pedestrian and bicycle access under I-25 at Kendall Parkway, and connect the Cache la Poudre River Regional Trail under I-25.

“We’ve made a commitment to the community to address the congestion along this stretch of I-25, which will only increase as the population and economy in northern Colorado continues to boom,” said Johnny Olson, CDOT Region 4 Transportation Director. “We look forward to getting negotiations behind us to begin delivering on that commitment.”

The project will:

Improve mobility and traffic operations

Maximize the project scope with the available fiscal resources

Provide a safe facility for the public, as well as a safe work zone for construction crews and the traveling public

Increase intermodal connections

Ensure the longevity of the project, creating the most value of the investment now and building a high-quality project

Local partners and elected officials have been heavily involved in the planning, implementation and funding of this critically important project. Partners include Larimer and Weld counties, the City of Fort Collins, Town of Berthoud, Town of Johnstown, City of Loveland, Town of Windsor, Town of Timnath and McWhinney. This project will begin construction in 2018 and complete in late 2021. During construction, motorists can expect two lanes of travel in each direction to remain open during the daytime, with lane closures occurring at night when traffic volumes are lower.

PROJECT INFORMATION: For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 720-593-1996, email the team at northi25expresslanes@gmail.com , or visit the project website and sign up for updates at https://www.codot.gov/ projects/north-i-25/johnstown- to-fort-collins/johnstown- fort-collins. For information on travel conditions visit COTrip.org, sign up for GovDelivery, or call 511. Updates are also available via Twitter @coloradodot and CDOT’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/coloradodot.