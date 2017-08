After 27 years, the state record for black crappie has been broken!

Fesstus Stalder of Greeley caught the fish, which weighed in at a record-breaking 3 pounds, 7.84 ounces, and 17.472 inches in length, at the Frank Easement West Pond, in the Frank State Wildlife Area (http://poudreheritage.org/locations/frank-state-wildlife-area/) in Windsor.