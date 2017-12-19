NFRMPO elects Donnelly to serve as Chair

Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly has been elected to serve as Chair of the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO] for 2018. Donnelly previously served as chairman of the MPO in both 2011 and 2012. He was then elected by the membership of the MPO after having served as Vice-Chair in 2017.

“I’m honored to have been elected to lead the MPO organization during this critical time for our regional transportation system. It’s clear that our local governments are working well together,” Donnelly said.

He cited the recently completed Berthoud ‘climbing lane’ on I-25 is an example of MPO funding serving as a catalyst to move an important transportation project forward.

The MPO works to promote a regional perspective on transportation and air quality issues in the region and is comprised of elected officials of the 15 member governments, one from each of the towns and cities in Northern Colorado, as well as Weld and Larimer Counties, the State Air Pollution Control Division, and the Transportation Commission of Colorado.