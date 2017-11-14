Northern CO Beekeepers Association – new location for November meeting

The November meeting is Thursday, November 16, 2017 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the McKee Building of the Larimer County Ranch complex, 5280 Arena Circle Loveland 80538. Featured speaker: Jack Gilmore of COPOCO Honey; topic: A Beekeeper Retail Store. Kelvin Kerst will talk on selling honey as a backyard beekeeper, and NCBA speaker this month is Janine Reid. This event is open to all NCBA members and the public is welcome. Free for NCBA members, $5.00 for non-members. Social time and refreshments included. The Ranch is located directly adjacent to I-25, just North of Highway 34, in Loveland, Colorado. To reach The Ranch, exit I-25 at Crossroads Blvd., Exit 259. Travel East 1 mile to Fairgrounds Avenue (County Road 5) and go North to the entrance. For more information visit the NCBA (Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association) web site www.nocobees.org