Northern Colorado snow on Sunday – Team Coverage

Northern Colorado has a fresh blanket of snow with accumulations ranging from 6 inches in the high country of Larimer County, to a few inches in Fort Collins and Wellington.

Fort Collins woke up to approximately 3 inches of new snow. Roads in the city of Fort Collins are snow packed and icy. I 25 South leading to Denver is somewhat clear, with some slush. Conditions are icy, but the highway is in pretty good shape in the Fort Collins area.

The national weather service has issued a winter storm warning until 2pm this afternoon. With 4 to 7 inches of snow expected to fall until this afternoon.

The extended forecast shows weather clearing tomorrow with highs near 34. Into Wednesday the forecast from the National Weather service shows warmer weather with highs near 43.

North Forty News has team coverage with comprehensive coverage from throughout Larimer County.

Drive to Denver from Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton

The drive from Fort Collins to Aurora took 2 hours this morning.

City Roads in Fort Collins were slushy, but no delays. The drive can be seen here at Harmony and Ziegler Roads.

Emergency vehicles were seen at the Centerra exit in Loveland, however, it seemed there weren’t any significant issues. Only three were on the side of the road, it seemed they were helping a stranded car. Plows were clearing I 25 nearby.

The highway south of Berthoud was much less clear. Significant accumulation and slush on the road. A convoy of snow plows is clearing this area.

Southbound I25 had been plowed and was clear at sunrise on Sunday morning.

There was much more snow on the roads further South near Longmont, but at least 6 CDOT plows were seen on the highways. They were spreading sand and road “slicer.”

Update from LaPorte

by Theresa Rose

8:30 AM on Sunday and LaPorte is showing about 4 inches of classic Colorado Concrete. Heavy, wet snow, hard to shovel but otherwise easy to live with as it isn’t very cold. The thermometer is showing 24 degrees but it feels warmer than that. Snowfall is light but steady and much needed after an exceptionally dry winter so far.

Update from the High Country

by Sally Roth and Matt Bartmann

On this 21st day of January, we celebrate our squirrel friends. Today is Squirrel Appreciation Day, created by North Carolina wildlife rehabilitator Christy Hargrove. In addition to the usual spread of sunflower seeds, corn, and peanut butter, our pine squirrels get a little extra treat. Raw almonds. Yum! Plus, it’s cold out and there’s 4″ of snow in northern Larimer county at 8100′. A good day for a special treat.

Hoped to wake up to a foot of snow up here at 8100′ in Larimer County—nope, only 4 inches so far, but hey, that’s enough to make snow ice cream for breakfast! Condensed or evaporated or regular milk, sugar to taste, splash of vanilla, whisk to combine, then fold in snow. YUM!!!!!

Update from Wellington

by Gary Raham

Two inches of snow overnight and more falling during the day has banished all fanciful thoughts of an impending spring. The moisture, however, is welcome. This two-inch snowfall translates into 0.15 inches of moisture. Prior to today, this January in Wellington, Colorado only saw 0.02 inches of moisture as measured in my backyard CoCoRaHS station (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network).