Northern Colorado weather outlook for November 6

This Afternoon
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tonight
A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then snow showers. Low around 25. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 32. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Calm wind.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Veterans Day
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Be the first to comment