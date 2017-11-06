Northern Colorado weather outlook for November 6

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then snow showers. Low around 25. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 32. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Veterans Day Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.