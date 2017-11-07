Northern Colorado weather outlook for November 8

9 inches of snow over the past day has been reported in and around Red Feather Lakes.
Tonight in Red Feather Lakes there will be a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9pm. Patchy fog before 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
The extended weather outlook:
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Veterans Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Approximately 4-6 inches of snow has been reported in and around Fort Collins.
Tonight in Fort Collins there will be a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9pm. Areas of fog after 9pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 20. Light and variable wind. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
The Extended weather outlook:
Wednesday
Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Veterans Day
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
Source: National Weather Service – http://forecast.weather.gov
