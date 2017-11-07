Northern Colorado weather outlook for November 8

9 inches of snow over the past day has been reported in and around Red Feather Lakes. Tonight in Red Feather Lakes there will be a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9pm. Patchy fog before 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

The extended weather outlook:

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Approximately 4-6 inches of snow has been reported in and around Fort Collins. Tonight in Fort Collins there will be a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9pm. Areas of fog after 9pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 20. Light and variable wind. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

