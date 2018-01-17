Nothing Bundt Cakes Bakery Benefits Pathways

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Jan. 15, 2018) – Nothing Bundt Cakes, a gourmet Bundt cake bakery located at 3300 S. College Ave. Suite 180 in Fort Collins, invites the community to its one-year anniversary celebration. The celebration will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20 and include giveaways, raffles and more festivities. In addition, 20 percent of sales will be donated to Pathways, a northern Colorado nonprofit that provides expert hospice care, palliative care and grief and loss support.

“We have had a spectacular first year in business and are so grateful for the warm welcome we have received from our northern Colorado community,” said owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, Jill Tregenza. “We are happy to return this supporting by donating to a worthy cause like Pathways.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Jan. 20, and the first 50 paying customers will receive free bundtlets for a year. Furthermore, customers can participate in a prize drawing, get a drink at a barista bar that will be set up for the morning, and enjoy cake samples throughout the day.

The 20 percent of sales donated to Pathways will benefit its many programs and services, particularly its Children’s Healing Garden project. Once built, the Garden will offer many interactive healing opportunities for children who are grieving the loss of a loved one or are facing a life-limiting illness. Learn more at pathways-care.org/childrens-healing-garden-capital-campaign.