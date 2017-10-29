November Guided Hikes and Programs on Larimer County Open Spaces

Friday, November 3, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. “Full Moon Hike” Winter is coming! Join Larimer County naturalists to see the beautiful full moon above Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, and learn about adaptation and survival in the wild. Approximately 2-hour program. Hike rating: Moderate (due to walking with low light). Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring along some water for the trail and a headlamp if you have one. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Andy at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m “Passport to Your Open Spaces Hike: Red Mountain” Join Larimer County naturalists on a hike at Red Mountain Open Space, and work toward completing your Larimer County open spaces passport. In 2016, Larimer County launched a passport program for open space visitors. Passport posts were placed on eight different Larimer County open spaces, each affixed with a unique plaque. Obtain a passport booklet from trailhead kiosks (or on this hike), place it over each plaque and make a rubbing of the image to “stamp” your passport. We’ll be collecting the two passport rubbings at Red Mountain, including the “hard” post near the Colorado-Wyoming Border. Approximately 8-mile hike over 5.5 hours. Hike rating: Difficult (due to trail length and elevation gain). Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring a lunch, water for the trail, and a crayon or pencil to make your rubbing. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Andy at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. “Outdoor Drawing Adventure” Join Larimer County 2017 Visual Artist of the Year Larry Tucci (www.tucciart.com) on an outdoor drawing adventure! This gathering will focus on learning to observe natural features in the landscape, as well as historical buildings on-site, and make drawings that capture their beauty. We will discuss composition, use of values and drawing techniques in this 2.5-hour program. Meet at the Soderberg Trailhead at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, off Shoreline Drive just north of Horsetooth Reservoir’s Inlet Bay. Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring a small sketch book, pencils and erasers for drawing. Program is free, but a $6 day-use fee applies. Registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Andy at (970) 619-4565.
Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Andy at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, November 25, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. “Thanksgiving Falls Hike” Join Larimer County naturalists and shake off the post-holiday blues with a hike to Horsetooth Falls. Plan to have that extra piece of pie on Thanksgiving and recover from the craziness of holiday shopping with a beautiful day in the foothills. Meet at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, just west of Fort Collins off C.R. 38E. Approximately 2-hour program. Hike rating: Easy. Please dress appropriately for the weather, and bring water for the trail. Program is free, but a $6 day-use fee applies. Registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Andy at (970) 619-4565.
Be the first to comment