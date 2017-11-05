November Publisher update – I sure do treasure my weekends

This past weekend I had the chance to get up to Allenspark.

I found my family and I staying with some friends at their mountain home. Thirteen years ago, my wife and I were married there. The lodge was small, inviting and a great destination for our out-of-country guests. Parents of two little boys now, we gathered them and snapped a selfie in front of the same lodge where we took photos on our wedding day.

Both of us found ourselves remembering “those days,” but only for a few seconds while we turned back into parents – chasing our small boys out of the street. There are LOTS of clueless, out-of-state tourists heading into the park. We needed to avoid a trip to the hospital. Gotta love vacations!

There is nothing like a warm, wood fire on a cold mountain day, and that was the next thing I set out to do.

I take the NFN with me everywhere. I “push” it on strangers. Mostly because I’m excited about what I’m doing. But, in this case, I had a really great use for a few copies. As I crumpled them up to start our fire, I cringed at the cents and dollars that I was literally about to burn. I almost changed my mind about the fire, but I caved.

It was worth it in the end.

As I sat there with my feet in front of the flames, I realized how much the North Forty News team has accomplished in only a few short months. I couldn’t be more proud of reviving a small community newspaper in Northern Colorado. I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work and determination this team has already put into this endeavor.

North Forty News has more exciting stuff around the corner. Our community is already seeing us at more events, covering more news, printing more pages and reaching into places in Northern Colorado where North Forty News has never reached.

Last month we distributed 10,000 copies of North Forty News. We added 70 news stands, and gained thousands more readers. It’s not coincidence that more people are reading our news. It’s because they like it, and they want more.

Believe me, there is lots more news to cover.

As we head into winter, I am looking forward to many more fires and more time to think about how we can share the Northern Colorado news with even more people in our community. Thanks for reading!