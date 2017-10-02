North Forty News growth unprecedented, doubling in size

By Blaine Howerton

North Forty News

Twenty pages and ten thousand copies, that’s almost a quarter million printed pages this month. Wow! I never imagined North Forty News would grow so fast. In my first 3 months we have doubled the size of the paper, its content, our staff, and our readers. I couldn’t be more excited about the team of people we have working with North Forty News. We are now expanding coverage to include all major cities and towns in Northern Colorado. Readers from Red Feather Lakes to Greeley can expect to see more local stories written by local seasoned journalists.

Last month we announced the addition of the Daily Digest. Since there is so much content now, we can’t fit it all within our monthly edition. Naturally, it made sense to put it on our web site. As content is released to our web site it is shared in our Daily Digest. I set up the Daily Digest so our readers would have the opportunity to never miss a story we publish. The Daily Digest is free to North Forty News subscribers. If you’re interested, just send an email with your name to dailydigest@northfortynews.com.

In Early September, I had the chance to spend some time at our booth at the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Music Festival. So many people stopped by just to say thanks for keeping North Forty News going. And, so many others have reached out with nice notes (I call it fan mail) and even phone calls. To our readers – you are absolutely welcome. And, I appreciate your support for so many years. I am happy to announce that North Forty News will be donating $250 to the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, as part of our Labor Day subscriber drive.

Most people don’t realize it, but I currently deliver more than half of our papers to the news stands. I never imagined I would be a newspaper delivery boy at 42, but it’s my favorite part of the job. Why? Because I get to meet the people who are reading the paper. Often, they are waiting right behind me for me to set it on the shelf so they can pick it up. The amount of satisfaction that gives me is beyond comprehension. It is truly the highlight of my week!

When I’m not delivering papers, or managing one of my five businesses – I can be found in the garden. One of my favorite things to grow are heirloom tomatoes. It took me two years to find the exact right spot in my yard to grow them, but this year I have been having a great crop! The plump and juicy tomatoes have been so wonderful. I am always amazed at the different taste with the different varieties. I am already looking forward to starting my next crop in the early spring.

We have more very exciting things coming. I can’t wait to share them.