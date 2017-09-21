The Old Town Car Show returns on September 23

See hundreds of hotrods, vintage cars, classic trucks, and custom street rods lining the streets of Old Town Fort Collins! Free and fun for all ages, the 16th Annual Old Town Car Show, presented by Nelsen’s Auto Tech Center and Heilbrun’s NAPA, will take place on Saturday, September 23, in historic Old Town Fort Collins. The cars will be displayed from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Vote for your favorite at the Information Booth located at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Walnut Street. A limited number of walk-up entries will be accepted that morning starting at 8:00 a.m.; anyone who wishes to feature a car or truck and has not pre-registered must visit the Information Booth. This annual production serves as a fundraiser for the Fort Collins Downtown Business Association, which promotes vibrancy and vitality in Old Town.

For more information, see the North Forty News article http://northfortynews.com/car-show-enthusiasts-get-second-chance/, or visit http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/old-town-car-show