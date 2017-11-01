Old Town Fort Collins lights up for the holidays on November 3rd

On Friday, November 3, historic Old Town Fort Collins will shine as thousands of strands of holiday lights “flip on” to illuminate the streets, sidewalks, and alleyways of downtown during the Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony. The holiday celebration runs from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., centered at Oak Street Plaza, 119 West Oak Street, Fort Collins. Cookies and hot cocoa will be available.

The dazzling display of low energy and sustainable LED lights stretches through seven blocks to illuminate Old Town’s canopied treetops, unique storefronts and historic alleyways. The holiday lights can be enjoyed from anywhere along College Avenue from the northern boundary at Laporte Avenue and continuing south to Magnolia Street. Trees will be lit along Walnut Avenue, Linden Street, Pine Street, Old Town Square, Oak Street Plaza, and Mountain Avenue. The lights will shine at night until February 14, 2018.

For more details, visit http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/downtown-holiday-lighting-ceremony