One-stop Christmas shopping at Stove Prairie School’s Winter Festival!

Come take part in a fun-filled day of shopping over 60 local artisans (pottery, jewelry, carvings, fleece and woolens, wreaths, ornaments and much more!), and enjoy great food, a silent auction and a handmade quilt raffle at Stove Prairie Elementary School’s 41st Annual Winter Festival. The popular event takes place at the school, 3891 Stove Prairie Road, Bellvue, on Saturday, December 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This is a great opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done, along with picking up your fresh-cut tree, and of course the day wouldn’t be complete without a visit from Santa! Proceeds go to support Stove Prairie—Colorado’s oldest working school. For more info, see the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/1998922083717042/