Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – January 25, 2018

LOVELAND, CO – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

Ranger program history presentation

Meeting locations and schedule discussion

Acquisition and development sheet

Small Grants for Community Partnering recommendations and approval

Open Space District updates and reports

All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Kerri Rollins, Open Lands Program Manager, at (970) 619-4577

The Open Lands Advisory Board makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding the County’s share of the Help Preserve Open Spaces sales and use tax. The membership of the advisory board represents a balance in geography, population, and interest.