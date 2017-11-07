LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Wednesday, November 8, 2017 , from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at the Chilson Senior Center, 700 E. Fourth St. in Loveland, directly following a regional open space board meeting at the same location. LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is, fromat the Chilson Senior Center, 700 E. Fourth St. in Loveland, directly following a regional open space board meeting at the same location.

The Board will participate in the Northern Colorado Regional Boards meeting from 5:00-7:50 p.m. , followed by its regular business meeting from 8:00-9:00 p.m. , where it will discuss any follow-up items from the Regional Boards meeting and take action on a final review for a fee purchase.

This proposed 320-acre fee purchase is owned by the White family, is located approximately 1.5 miles south of C.R. 38E in the foothills near Horsetooth Reservoir and is adjacent to the Rimrock area of Devil’s Backbone Open Space and the Blue Sky Trail. The property will provide a scenic buffer to the trail looking to west. It is comprised of rolling grasslands, mountain mahogany shrub-lands and a small ponderosa grove. There are also two spring-fed stock water ponds on the property, which has primarily been used for grazing purposes by the Whites. This fee purchase is a partnership among Larimer County, the City and Fort Collins and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), as part of GOCO’s Protect Initiative. The County has held a first right of refusal on the property since 2001, which expires November 17, 2020 .

All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Kerri Rollins, Open Lands Program Manager, at (970) 619-4577

